Carrefour Unit To Buy $1.25B Brazilian Supermarket Biz

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT) -- International supermarket giant Carrefour's Brazil arm said Wednesday that it's inked a cash-and-stock deal to purchase Grupo BIG that values the Walmart- and Advent International-backed Brazilian grocery chain at 7 billion Brazilian reais (nearly $1.25 billion), including debt. Grupo Carrefour Brasil said in the announcement that after its purchase of Grupo BIG Brasil SA, Brazil's third-largest food retailer, from Walmart Inc. and private equity firm Advent International Corp., the combined company will operate 876 stores, employ about 137,000 people and maintain Carrefour Brazil's status as the country's largest food retailer. Carrefour is strengthening its presence in Brazil as the French enterprise...

