NLRB Staff Told To Step Up Outreach In Post-Trump Pivot

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 3:37 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board officer who oversees field staff urged the agency's regional offices to prioritize outreach about labor rights, in another break from Trump administration policy that limited contact with the public. Beth Tursell, the head of the Division of Operations-Management in the Office of the General Counsel, sent a memo to regional leaders Tuesday reaffirming the agency's goal of spreading awareness of the National Labor Relations Act. The memo also recommended strategies, including reaching out to legal aid and advocacy groups and coordinating with local lawmakers and officials. "It remains essential to our mission that we continue our long...

