Ex-Banker's Sentence Slashed In Venezuela Oil Bribery Case

Law360, Miami (March 24, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A former executive at a Swiss bank who pled guilty to playing a role in a $1.2 billion conspiracy to embezzle money from Venezuela's state-owned oil company had his 10-year prison sentence shaved to 42 months for helping prosecutors secure two other guilty pleas in the case. U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga agreed to prosecutors' request for a 65% sentence reduction for Matthias Krull, a German national who was living in Panama at the time of his arrest, because of his cooperation with the government's investigation and prosecution of a bribery and fraud scheme to steal $1.2 billion from Petróleos...

