Blockchain.com Hits $5.2B Valuation After $300M Injection

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Blockchain.com said Wednesday it raised $300 million from investors in a Series C funding round that gives the cryptocurrency platform a $5.2 billion valuation. London-headquartered Blockchain.com said the funds will go toward expanding its product offerings, global growth, and pursuing mergers or acquisitions that can boost its products. Blockchain.com allows users to buy, store and trade cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum. The company hosts "wallets" for storing currencies and has an institutional markets business. Blockchain.com boasts over 31 million users in over 200 countries, and activity on its platform has tripled in the last 12 months, according to the announcement....

