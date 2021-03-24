BP Kicks Off Trial Over $17.2M Undelivered Crude Oil

Law360, London (March 24, 2021, 6:26 PM GMT) -- A BP unit told a judge on Wednesday that an Egyptian oil company and its Canadian backer breached a contract for crude that was never delivered, opening a four-day trial over the $17.2 million suit. Counsel for BP Oil International Limited told the High Court his client deserves to be compensated for the unfulfilled contract, which Egyptian firm Vega Petroleum Ltd. and Dover Investments Ltd., of Canada, allegedly violated by failing to deliver the cargo. Vega and Dover, however, fought to avoid BP's bid for restitution, arguing the energy giant failed to take the necessary steps under the contract to have...

