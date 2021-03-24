Fed. Circ. Upholds Partial Ax Of Tractor-Trailer Skirt Patent

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has kept in place a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision to invalidate many of the claims in a patent covering a skirt used on the side of tractor-trailers to cut down on drag. A three-judge panel on Wednesday affirmed the PTAB's holding that 13 out of 20 claims in a Transtex Inc. patent — U.S. Patent No. 8,449,017 — were invalid, as well as the board's holding that the rest of the claims were patentable. The panel said there wasn't any reason to overturn the invalidation of those 13 claims, blessing the PTAB's finding that the patent's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS