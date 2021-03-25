2nd Circ. Backs Long Island County's Win In ADA Case

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 1:24 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit declined to revive an Americans with Disabilities Act suit from a former Long Island county employee who has Crohn's disease, saying he missed his chance to fight the employer's rationale that he was fired for subpar performance. A three-judge panel on Wednesday affirmed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Nassau County, New York, and its former comptroller, George Maragos, in the disability bias suit of Anthony Genova Jr., who had worked in the comptroller's office. The court found Genova's assertions that he was more knowledgeable than his former boss weren't enough to prove he was fired for...

