Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Backs Long Island County's Win In ADA Case

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 1:24 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit declined to revive an Americans with Disabilities Act suit from a former Long Island county employee who has Crohn's disease, saying he missed his chance to fight the employer's rationale that he was fired for subpar performance.

A three-judge panel on Wednesday affirmed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Nassau County, New York, and its former comptroller, George Maragos, in the disability bias suit of Anthony Genova Jr., who had worked in the comptroller's office. The court found Genova's assertions that he was more knowledgeable than his former boss weren't enough to prove he was fired for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!