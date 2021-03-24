NLRB Seals Narrow Teamsters Loss After Ballot Dispute

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A Teamsters local's loss in a representation election at an Ohio XPO Logistics facility will stand after the National Labor Relations Board held a regional officer wrongly found one worker was potentially disenfranchised and that another voter's ripped ballot should count for the union. The three-member panel in its decision Tuesday resolved the two ballot disputes in XPO Logistics Freight Inc.'s favor, reversing the regional director's findings on some of the objections that had been lodged by International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 100. According to the panel, the mail election in July and August resulted in 54 votes for the Teamsters,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS