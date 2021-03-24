Walmart Settles Ex-Dukes Class Member's Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Walmart and a female worker who was part of the sweeping class in the landmark Dukes case told an Illinois federal judge Wednesday that they had reached a deal to end her lawsuit alleging she was passed over for promotion and eventually fired at the whim of the "old boys' network." Sarah Hernandez and Walmart lodged a status report letting U.S. District Judge Iain Johnston know they had reached a settlement and that Hernandez would formally seek dismissal of the case by the end of April. Hernandez was originally part of the gender bias class certified by the Ninth Circuit but...

