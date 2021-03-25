Demolition Co. Must Face Insurer's Suit Over Elevator Deaths

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge ruled Wednesday that Nautilus Insurance Co. can proceed with its suit against a demolition company over coverage for wrongful death suits brought by the families of two workers who fell down an elevator shaft. U.S. District Judge Henry Edward Autrey refused to dismiss Nautilus' suit, saying its insurance issues aren't being considered in the wrongful death suits against World Wrecking & Scrap Salvage Inc. "Even if the coverage questions presented in this action necessitate factual inquiries similar to those being made in the underlying state court actions, the fact that there may exist a few overlapping factual...

