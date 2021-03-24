Yellen Cool On Too-Big-To-Fail Labels For Asset Managers

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday that designating large asset managers as too-big-to-fail financial institutions may not be the best way to address risks they could pose to financial stability, suggesting that an activities-based approach may instead be more appropriate. The comments came at a Senate Banking Committee hearing where Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., pressed Yellen on whether she is considering subjecting firms like BlackRock, which manages nearly $9 trillion in assets, to heightened regulatory scrutiny through her role as chair of the Financial Stability Oversight Council, an interagency systemic risk watchdog. "I believe it's important to look very...

