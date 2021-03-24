Exchange Tells CFTC It's Pulling NFL Futures Listing Proposal

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 8:29 PM EDT) -- An exchange seeking approval from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission to list futures contracts on the outcome of NFL games has withdrawn its proposal, suspending an innovative but controversial effort to allow sports betting operators and stadium operators a way to hedge risk. The novel proposal by Eris Exchange LLC raised questions about whether the contracts are related to sports betting and their potential impact on the integrity of games, drawing some criticism during a public commenting period that ended Jan. 28. Eris Exchange said Tuesday it withdrew the NFL futures contracts from consideration after having filed for self-certification to list...

