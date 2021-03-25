K&L Gates Ex-Partner's Bias Suit Stayed For Arbitration

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Manhattan agreed Wednesday to pause a racial discrimination lawsuit brought by a former K&L Gates LLP partner after a D.C. judge's ruling forced him to arbitrate his dispute with the firm. In a brief order, Southern District of New York Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil granted the firm's motion to stay the case until the arbitration runs its course. Willie E. Dennis, a Black former equity partner at K&L Gates' New York City office, said in a 46-page, 20-count complaint filed Nov. 9 that the firm fired him after he "repeatedly demanded that his fellow white partners refrain from...

