​​​​​​​Harris To Oversee Immigration At Southern Border

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the government's response to increasing numbers of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, President Joe Biden announced Wednesday. Pointing to Harris' past role as attorney general of California, the president told reporters that she was the most qualified person for the job and that she spoke for him. While his administration has repeatedly denied that the situation at the southern border amounts to a "crisis," Biden acknowledged "serious spikes" in the number of people seeking to enter the U.S. "This new surge we're dealing with now started with the last administration, but it's our responsibility...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS