Cannabis Co., Investors Settle $650K Funding Dispute

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A trio of investors and cannabis company Calyx Peak told an Illinois federal judge Wednesday that they're ending litigation over $650,000 the investors claimed they pumped into the company but couldn't get back, in a breach of their investment contract. The stipulation of dismissal between the shareholders — Justin Funk, Craig Funk and Naxos Holdings — and Calyx told U.S. District Judge Manish Shah that they've agreed to dismiss the investors' claims permanently, with each side paying their own costs and waiving any appellate rights. They'd first alerted Judge Shah to a settlement in their case earlier this month, according to...

