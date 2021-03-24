Housing Advocates Say Rule Stalls Tax Credit Deals

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A proposed IRS rule revising tenant incomes for low-income housing tax credit properties ran into stiff criticism Wednesday from affordable housing advocates who said at an agency hearing that overly strict guidelines are causing potential housing deals to fall apart. Matt Reilein, president of the National Equity Fund, told IRS officials that his organization has raised tax credit equity for about three dozen housing developments, prior to the agency issuing the rules in October, but investments have dried up. "As a practical matter, a large percentage of investors are no longer interested in pursuing projects with income averaging," thereby orphaning many...

