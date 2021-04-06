UK Satellite Co. Fights Semtech's Trade Secret Theft Claims

Law360, London (April 6, 2021, 3:03 PM BST) -- A British satellite communications company has pushed back on claims in the High Court by Semtech Corp. that it induced two of the U.S. semiconductor maker's ex-employees to breach conflict of interest obligations by making them shareholders and unlawfully used its trade secrets. Lacuna Space Ltd., which uses satellites to create wireless networks that enable long-range telecommunication, and its founders Robert Spurrett and Thomas Telkamp, denied in its March 17 defense — which recently became public — that it caused loss or damage to Semtech. Any contract violations by the American company's ex-employees were not done at their urging, said Lacuna, which had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS