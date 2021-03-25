Chemical Co.'s Settlement Over Deadly Explosion Approved

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 12:54 PM EDT) -- Despite "strong reservations" that it would deter further incidents, a Louisiana federal court has approved a $750,000 settlement between the U.S. government and a chemical manufacturing company after a 2013 explosion that killed two and injured 167. Louisiana Middle District Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick approved the settlement Wednesday, nearly two years after the U.S. Department of Justice and Nova Chemicals Olefins announced the deal to put a Clean Air Act lawsuit to rest. Judge Dick said that, while the subsequent hearings and briefs filed in support of the settlement hadn't convinced the court that the penalty was high enough to...

