Pa. Justices Scrap AG's Royalty Case Against Anadarko

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 3:36 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the state's consumer protection law did not allow Attorney General Josh Shaprio to pursue claims against Anadarko Petroleum Corp. for allegedly misrepresenting lease deals struck with landowners. The justices ruled 6-1 that the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law only allowed for claims against "sellers" and thus could not be brought to bear on the driller, which had acted more in the role of a buyer when it acquired mineral rights from landowners in the state. "The legislature chose to define trade and commerce as only acts of selling for purposes of the...

