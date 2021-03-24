Ex-Glencore Trader Pleads Guilty To Fuel Price Manipulation

Law360, San Francisco (March 24, 2021, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A former Glencore PLC oil trader pled guilty Wednesday to a criminal conspiracy charge in California federal court for manipulating fuel prices in the Los Angeles market through a trading process managed by oil-price benchmark publisher S&P Global Platts. Emilio Jose Heredia Collado entered a guilty plea Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer, agreeing to cooperate with the federal government's investigation into fuel price manipulation. U.S. Department of Justice attorney Matthew Francis Sullivan confirmed to the judge Wednesday that Heredia is cooperating with the investigation. While the charging documents filed in California federal court last week omit the names...

