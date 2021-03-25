Calif. Donor Law Challengers Didn't Prove Harm, Justices Told

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Challengers to a California law requiring charitable organizations to disclose donor tax information did not prove they deserve an exemption from the law based on potential harm to their members, California's acting attorney general told the U.S. Supreme Court. The evidence does not show that adherence to California's nonpublic disclosure requirements by Americans For Prosperity Foundation and the Thomas More Law Center would result in threats or harassment to their members or donors, acting California Attorney General Matthew Rodriquez told the justices in a Wednesday brief. Organizations can only obtain an "as-applied exemption" to facially valid reporting requirements if they show...

