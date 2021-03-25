Lundbeck Loses EU Appeal Over €146M 'Pay For Delay' Fine

Law360, London (March 25, 2021, 2:06 PM GMT) -- The European Union's top court has upheld €146 million ($172 million) in fines imposed on Danish pharmaceutical company Lundbeck and generic drug manufacturers for striking a "pay for delay" agreement over an antidepressant, finding on Thursday that the companies had violated competition law. Europe's highest court has upheld fines of €146 million ($172 million) imposed on a pharmaceutical company over a "pay for delay" agreement (Photo by Thomas Frey/picture alliance via Getty Images) The European Court of Justice rejected a handful of appeals challenging findings that Lundbeck violated EU law by paying drugmakers to delay generic versions of its citalopram antidepressant....

