Xerox Spinoff Looks Poised To Beat Accent Disorder Bias Suit

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge indicated Thursday that a former benefits employee of a Xerox spinoff may be forced to arbitrate her claims that the company fired her for complaining about discrimination over her anxiety disorder that makes her speak with an accent, suggesting the arbitration agreements at issue cover such claims. During a Zoom hearing, Superior Court Judge Peter A. Bogaard said he would deny Conduent Inc.'s bid to compel arbitration of Sharon Swartz's state Law Against Discrimination claims and allow the parties to conduct limited discovery, but said he believed the company's arguments "entitle them to the relief they're...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS