Duke Hit With Copyright, TM Suit Over Diagnostic Tool

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A California community health researcher has accused Duke University and a host of researchers of infringing copyrights and misusing trademarks associated with a diagnostic tool used to measure if patients are adhering to medication regimens. University of California, Los Angeles Professor Emeritus Donald E. Morisky filed a complaint in California federal court Wednesday alleging copyright infringement and trade secret misappropriation. While Morisky granted licenses to use his Morisky Medication Adherence Scales — which include a four-question version and an eight-question version — he said Duke and several researchers infringed his copyrights related to the MMAS after a license expired or by...

