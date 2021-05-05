Ex-Venezuelan Oil Exec Gets 2 Years For Aiding $1.2B Scheme

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday sentenced the former finance director for Venezuela's state-owned oil company to more than two years in prison for his role in a $1.2 billion conspiracy to embezzle money from the company and launder it through sophisticated false-investment schemes in the U.S. and abroad. Abraham Edgardo Ortega, who pled guilty in October 2018 to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, was the third person sentenced out of eight charged so far in connection with the scheme. In court filings and at Wednesday's hearing, federal prosecutors said Ortega's position as a public official who accepted bribes...

