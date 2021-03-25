Coronavirus Litigation: The Week In Review

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Walmart employees say they haven't been compensated for arriving for their shifts early to undergo coronavirus screenings, New York City has been accused of imposing excessive COVID-19 price-gouging fines and George Washington University is the latest to escape a suit seeking tuition refunds after classes went online during the pandemic. While courts across the country are altering procedures, restricting access and postponing certain cases to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the outbreak has also prompted a wave of litigation. Here's a breakdown of some of the COVID-19-related cases from the past week. Employment Walmart workers hit the retail giant with a $5 million...

