Bain-Backed Cleaning Products Co. Misses Bar In $692M IPO

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Bain Capital-backed Diversey, a cleaning and hygiene products supplier, landed a less-than-expected $692.3 million as its shares debuted on the stock exchange as part of its initial public offering. Diversey Holdings Ltd. — which was guided by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Maples and Calder on Cayman Islands law and underwriters' counsel Ropes & Gray LLP — told regulators the offering proceeds would be reserved to pay off some of its debt. The South Carolina business led a group of six companies whose shares kicked off trading Thursday as part of initial public offerings that raised almost $1.9 billion. The cleaning product...

