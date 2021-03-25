NJ's First Native American Judge, 14 Others Confirmed

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Senate confirmed 15 judges to the state's courts Thursday, including the first Native American to serve on the state's Superior Court bench. The judicial nominations were approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee during a morning meeting before being unanimously confirmed by the full Senate during a session about two hours later. NJ Confirms 15 State Judges Jersey City Chief Municipal Court Judge Carlo Abad to the Superior Court Stacey Boretz to the Superior Court Bruce D. Buechler to be the Superior Court Rosalba L. Comas to the Superior Court William T. Cooper to be an administrative law judge Judge...

