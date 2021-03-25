Senate Approves Biden's Pick for Treasury Deputy Secretary

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The Senate confirmed Adewale O. Adeyemo to become the Treasury Department's deputy secretary Thursday, approving President Joe Biden's choice to address the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers voted unanimously to approve Adeyemo as the second in command at Treasury just three weeks after the Senate Finance Committee unanimously cleared his nomination. Adeyemo, who was an official in the administration of former President Barack Obama, pledged to work on economic hardship and wealth disparity, boost U.S. investment in technology and combat anticompetitive international trade practices. Adeyemo won the support of Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., who cited his commitment to rebuilding the...

