Big Auto's High Court Jurisdictional Workaround Rebuffed

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 10:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court largely maintained the status quo for big automakers facing product defect and negligence suits, but raised new questions on the scope of specific personal jurisdiction by rebuffing Ford Motor Co.'s bid to strictly limit where manufacturers can be sued when their products cause injuries. The justices on Thursday delivered a win to injured consumers and accident victims in a consolidated case involving allegedly defective Ford vehicles, saying big manufacturers like Ford with a global reach can expect to be sued in states where they do a substantial amount of business. The justices agreed that Ford's "truckload of...

