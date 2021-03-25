FTC Considering New Rules For Competition

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The acting head of the Federal Trade Commission announced a new rulemaking group Thursday that will explore the agency's seldom-used authority to bar "unfair methods of competition," signaling an oncoming push for more aggressive enforcement. The FTC said in a statement the group will be housed within the commission's Office of the General Counsel and will be tasked with streamlining rulemaking across the agency's authorities and mission areas in a move to strengthen existing rules and undertake new rulemakings. Acting Chairwoman Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, a Democrat, said the FTC's broader authority to make rules has received a bad reputation for being...

