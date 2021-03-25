Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Denies Another Stanford Genetics Patent Over Alice

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT) -- For the second time this month, the Federal Circuit said Stanford University shouldn't get a patent for its way of calculating which parent genes are inherited from, finding Tuesday that the claims can't pass the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice test.

Stanford's patent application claims "abstract mathematical calculations and statistical modeling," with no added inventive concept, making it ineligible for a patent under Alice, the three-judge panel concluded. The same panel had rejected a related patent application on March 11, after hearing both cases in a consolidated hearing.

The patent application in Thursday's precedential opinion is directed to a "computerized statistical model for...

Law Firms

Government Agencies

