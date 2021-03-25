Ala. Judge Nixes State Sales Tax On Rail Fuel

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Alabama cannot impose fuel sales tax on rail carriers when the fuel is used for interstate commerce while it continues to grant an exemption for water carriers, a federal district court said in granting judgment to six railroads. In an opinion issued Wednesday, Judge Madeline Hughes Haikala of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama said it is clear that such a tax violates the federal Railroad Revitalization and Regulatory Reform Act, or 4-R Act, for any railroad operating in Alabama. The law was enacted to help America's railway system gain financial stability and prohibits states from imposing taxes...

