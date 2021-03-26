4 Areas Of Cyberattack Vulnerability For Law Firms

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 3:37 PM EDT) -- According to a January report from Georgetown University and Thomson Reuters, 84% of law firms increased their information technology budgets last year to keep up with the demands of a remote workforce. But as new technologies and platforms proliferate in companies, their cybersecurity risks multiply, too. The pandemic has created a surge in attacks from cybercriminals trying to exploit the additional difficulties businesses now face in securing their networks. Goodwin Procter LLP and Jones Day were recently breached in a hack of a file transfer system used widely by legal professionals to share documents. Hackers seek out sensitive personal and financial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS