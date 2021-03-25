Blockchain Seeks To Gut Claims From IP Infringement Suit

Law360, London (March 25, 2021, 8:32 PM GMT) -- Cryptocurrency wallet provider Blockchain urged a London judge on Thursday to toss conspiracy allegations from a lawsuit brought by a digital asset investment manager accusing the fintech of stealing its intellectual property. At a High Court hearing before Deputy Master James Brightwell, counsel for Blockchain Luxembourg SA argued that the bulk of Crypton Digital Assets Ltd.'s claims are poorly worded, unclear and unsupported by facts. The two companies were previously in negotiations for Blockchain to invest in or acquire Crypton, a company touting the use of artificial intelligence to trade digital assets. But in February 2020, Blockchain says it terminated the...

