PTAB To Review University Of Calif. Ocular Blade Patent

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 10:00 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to review a University of California patent covering a blade for eye surgeries that was challenged by a company using rival technology developed by the University of Colorado, but held off on ruling whether the Colorado school should be named as a real party in interest. In a ruling issued Wednesday, a three-judge PTAB panel said there was "a reasonable likelihood" that New World Medical Inc. had a convincing argument that claims in a 2018 blade patent owned by the Regents of the University of California and used in surgeries to treat glaucoma...

