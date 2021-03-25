Abuse Claimants Say Boy Scouts' Ch. 11 Plan Lacks Key Data

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A group of sexual abuse claimants in the Boy Scouts of America's Chapter 11 told the Delaware bankruptcy court Wednesday the Scouts' proposed reorganization plan lacks key details, including which local councils will be released from liability. In an objection sent to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein, a group of more than 150 abuse claimants argued the Boy Scouts' Chapter 11 disclosure statement doesn't contain enough information for them to decide whether to accept or reject the reorganization plan. "Claimants cannot make an informed decision to vote to accept or reject the plan because the disclosure statement does not contain...

