4th Circ. Rejects 'France.com' Lawsuit Against French Gov't

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 2:01 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit sided with the French government Thursday in a battle over the domain name France.com, rejecting a case filed by an American company that claims France illegally seized the web address. A U.S. company called France.com Inc. accused the foreign government of misusing its own court system to steal the domain, but the appeals court said France was shielded from such accusations by sovereign immunity. In particular, the court rejected the American company's claim that France's actions were the kind of "expropriation" — such as a foreign government nationalizing a private U.S. company — that can legally void such...

