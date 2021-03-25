Biden Urged To Name National Cyber Czar Amid Breaches

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 10:34 PM EDT) -- The head of the U.S. House of Representatives' oversight committee has urged President Joe Biden to fill a position tasked with leading the country's cybersecurity, in the wake of two massive cyberattacks suspected to have been orchestrated by foreign nation-states. In an open letter Wednesday, House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., asked the administration to "prioritize immediate action" on nominating a national cyber director, a U.S. Senate-confirmed role established by Congress in a January defense policy bill. The White House should expedite the appointment in light of recent revelations that hackers linked to Russia breached the networks of at least nine federal government...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS