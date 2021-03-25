9th Circ. Won't Revisit Retroactive Dynamex Application

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The full Ninth Circuit on Thursday declined to review an appellate panel decision maintaining that the California Supreme Court Dynamex ruling applies retroactively, rejecting a cleaning franchiser's plea to revisit the issue. Jan-Pro Franchising International Inc.'s bid for an en banc rehearing hit a wall, when the appellate judges declined to revisit the case that could have broad implications. "The full court has been advised of the petition for rehearing en banc and no judge has requested a vote on whether to rehear the matter en banc," the order by U.S. Circuit Court Judges Ronald Gould and Marsha Berzon and U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS