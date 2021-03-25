Former Cura GC Joins Miller Nash's Cannabis Team

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Miller Nash Graham & Dunn LLP announced Wednesday that the former general counsel and chief administrative officer for Cura Partners has joined the firm's cannabis industry team in Portland, Oregon, and will assist companies throughout the Pacific Northwest. David Thompson, who started with the firm on March 1, told Law360 he worked with Miller Nash attorneys for years while working for Cura and as general counsel and chief administrative officer for CBD company Sentia Wellness. He said he was drawn to the firm because of its leadership role in the Northwest for cannabis clients, adding the team has a broad knowledge...

