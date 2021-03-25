Homeowners Not Immune In Suit Over Death By Stray Bullet

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The Virginia Supreme Court has revived a suit seeking to hold a pair of homeowners liable after their neighbor's daughter was killed by a stray bullet fired from their property, finding on Thursday that they are not immune to litigation under the state's Recreational Land Use Act. The act provides immunity to landowners for a number of uses, including hunting and other outdoor activities, but not specifically for target shooting, the majority of the court found, remanding Jessica Shoemaker's suit against Richard and Anne Funkhouser to trial court. According to the suit, Gina Angela Shoemaker was visiting her mother, Dorothy Nesselrodt, in...

