NCAA Hires Kaplan Hecker For Gender Equity Review

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The National Collegiate Athletic Association said Thursday that it has retained Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP to conduct an independent equity review of the men and women's basketball tournaments after players highlighted disparities in the training facilities provided to their respective championship teams. A week after University of Oregon women's basketball player Sedona Prince posted a video of the scant weight equipment provided for the women players compared to the men's team for the March Madness tournaments, the NCAA said it has resolved many of the "operational issues" but that it wants to make sure it is doing everything it can...

