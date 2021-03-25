1st Circ. OKs 1-Week Notice Under Mass. Discharge Law

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The day that a company must pay out a discharged employee under Massachusetts law is when the employment relationship ends, not necessarily when the employee gets notice and stops working, the First Circuit ruled Thursday in a wage case against Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. In a published opinion, a unanimous First Circuit panel said a lower court was right to have found that Broadridge did not violate the Massachusetts Wage Act's day-of-discharge payment requirement by telling Scott Knous that his position was eliminated and that it would pay him for an extra week. "Simply put, we cannot imagine that the legislature...

