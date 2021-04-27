RSA, Allianz Hit Back At Property Lawsuit Over Storm Damage

Law360, London (April 27, 2021, 12:43 PM BST) -- Three insurers, including German giant Allianz, have fought back against a lawsuit brought by two British homeowners, claiming they do not have to cover the cost of repairing a property after it was allegedly damaged by a storm. Allianz Insurance PLC, alongside Royal & Sun Alliance and Pinnacle Insurance, told the High Court in a March 18 defense that has just made public that the homeowners are not entitled to be covered for just over £100,000 ($140,000) for storm damage to their house. The insurers claim the property was already defective before the bad weather hit. The insurers told the court that Shoba...

