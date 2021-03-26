AXA Sues Santander Over £624M PPI Payouts

Law360, London (March 26, 2021, 6:34 PM GMT) -- French insurance giant AXA is suing two arms of the Santander Group in the High Court for £624 million ($860 million) as it seeks to claw back payouts it has had to make to policyholders for missold payment protection insurance. AXA France Iard SA and AXA France Vie SA, two subsidiaries of the French insurer, argue in a March 5 claim at the High Court that has just been made public that Santander should compensate AXA for millions of pounds in insurance payouts that AXA had to make to victims of the misselling scandal. The claim is against Santander Cards U.K....

