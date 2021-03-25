McGuireWoods Settles Ex-Paralegal's Retaliation Case

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 10:41 PM EDT) -- McGuireWoods LLP has struck a deal with a former paralegal who alleged that the firm punished and fired her after she reported a colleague who said her pants were too tight, according to a Thursday filing in Pennsylvania federal court. U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon issued an order closing the case, and noted that McGuireWoods and Mia Marie Vecchio had reached a settlement to resolve her Title VII and Pennsylvania state law retaliation suit. Details of the pact were not immediately available Thursday. Vecchio sued the BigLaw firm in June, alleging that a male colleague who was not her supervisor had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS