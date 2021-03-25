San Francisco Police Dept. Beats Lesbian Officers' Bias Suit

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A California state appeals court has backed the San Francisco Police Department's win in two lesbian police officers' discrimination case, finding that an agency investigation into the relationship between the women was supported by department policy. While Josey Russell, a sergeant, and Nadia Mohamed, a police officer, had argued that the probe into their relationship and Mohamed's subsequent transfer to a different office was rooted in anti-LGBTQ bias, a panel for California's First Appellate District disagreed on Wednesday. The panel said in the decision that the department's policy clearly stated it was improper for one employee to supervise another if they...

