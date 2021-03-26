Allen & Overy Scores Yet Another Akin Gump Renewables Pro

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The final partner of an Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld renewables and project finance team has made the jump to Allen & Overy LLP, the firm has announced. Jennifer L. Wnek joins Allen & Overy's New York office as a partner in the energy, natural resources and infrastructure practice group. The firm said Thursday that Wnek is the seventh and final partner to relocate to U.K.-based Allen & Overy after it was announced on March 1 that the team — which is co-led by partners Dan Sinaiko and John Marciano and includes partners Greg Lavigne, Matthew Nesburn, Andrea Wang Lucan and...

