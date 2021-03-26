Dems Press Ahead With Effort To Nix OCC's 'True Lender' Rule

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Congressional Democrats are pushing ahead with an effort to take down the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's "true lender" rule finalized in the waning months of the Trump administration, filing a measure in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday to legislatively repeal the controversial regulation. The measure, introduced by Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García, D-Ill., is the House version of a Congressional Review Act resolution aimed at the OCC rule that was finalized in October and sought to provide legal certainty for bank lending partnerships in a way that consumer advocates have warned will facilitate predatory high-cost lending....

